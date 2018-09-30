Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Jansen went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Saturday's game as his September struggles -- .178/.288/.333 slash line in 45 at-bats -- continued. Reese McGuire grabs another start behind the plate for the Blue Jays, and the two figure to battle for starting catching duties come spring training.