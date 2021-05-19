Jansen is not starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Jansen receives a day off after consecutive games in which he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. The catcher will be available off the bench while Reese McGuire starts behind the dish Wednesday.
