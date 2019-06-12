Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench Wednesday

Jansen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Jansen has hit .111/.238/.167 over his last 12 games, dragging his season line down to .170/.259/.252. Luke Maile, who starts Wednesday, isn't a significant threat to cut further into Jansen's playing time, as he owns a similarly awful .173/.225/.267 slash line.

