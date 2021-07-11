Jansen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.
The catcher went deep in the third inning off Rays starter Rich Hill. It was Jansen's first long ball since he homered in three consecutive days May 6-8. The 26-year-old is up to four homers, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and a .168/.256/.303 slash line across 134 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not yet running at 100 percent•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Nearly ready to return•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Slated for further testing•