Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Optioned to Triple-A
Jansen was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen is a promising catching prospect, though he was always unlikely to open the season with the big-league club. Still just 22, he hit well at the three highest levels of the minors last season (a combined .323/.400/.484 in 104 games) but only has 21 games at Triple-A. With strong performances in his return to Buffalo this season, Jansen could receive his major-league debut later this year.
