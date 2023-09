The Blue Jays placed Jansen on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right middle finger.

Jansen suffered the injury after getting hit by a foul ball during Friday's contest. The Blue Jays haven't offered any information regarding how long Jansen might be out for, but there is no guarantee he makes it back before the end of the season. Alejandro Kirk will take over as Toronto's main catcher, and Tyler Heineman will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to serve as Kirk's backup.