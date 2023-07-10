Jansen went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's extra innings win over the Tigers.

Jansen was able to extend the game with a two out, two-run blast off of Alex Lange in the ninth to send the game to extras. It was his first long ball since June 24, and he's now posted eight hits over his last eight games and has four RBI in his last two. For the year, the 28-year-old is slashing just .227/.282/.464 with 11 homers, 37 RBI, 24 runs and a 13:44 BB:K over 195 plate appearances. He's picked things up as of late, however, and will look to keep it rolling when the team returns following the All-Star break.