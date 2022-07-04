site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Ready for rehab assignment
Jansen (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Buffalo.
Jansen has been out of action since breaking his hand in early June, but he has recovered and is ready to get back behind the plate.
