site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-receives-friday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Receives Friday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jansen is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Jansen started the past two games and will take a seat Friday after going 1-for-6 with an RBI. Alejandro Kirk will move behind the plate while Zack Collins serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read