Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After going 1-for-6 with a walk and a run scored through the first two games of the series, Jansen will cede catching duties to Alejandro Kirk on Sunday in what amounts to a rest day for the former. The upgrade Jansen provides defensively should be enough to keep him atop the depth chart for now, but he may need to show improvement at the plate in his fourth MLB season in order to hold off Kirk for the long haul.