Jansen went 1-for-4 with a double Monday in the Blue Jays' 5-3 win over the Orioles.

Jansen was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 12 in part due to the Blue Jays needing regular backstop Russell Martin to fill at third base when injuries piled up, but the 23-year-old now seems unlikely to relinquish the top job behind the plate even once the big club reclaims some health on the left side of the infield. The rookie has recorded hits in all six of his starts, including doubles in each of his past three appearances. Jansen demonstrated excellent contact and on-base skills during his time in the minors and projects to continue delivering a stable batting average for the Blue Jays, making him someone worth rostering in just about every fantasy format that starts two catchers.