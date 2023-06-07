Jansen (groin) is on track to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo over the weekend and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

After he was able to do sprinting work on the field Monday, Jansen took another incremental step forward in his recovery from the left groin strain by running the bases Wednesday. He'll likely get reassessed Thursday, and if he checks out fine, the Blue Jays could map out a minor-league rehab schedule for him. Whenever he's ready to return from the IL, Jansen will likely resume sharing catching duties with Alejandro Kirk.