Jansen (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He is set to start Tuesday's game against Baltimore behind the plate and bat ninth.

Jansen landed on the injured list July 23 with a right hamstring strain. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 24 and wound up going 4-for-15 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across five games. He's set to start Tuesday against left-hander Keegan Akin, but he may have a hard time carving out a large role with catchers Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire also on the active roster.