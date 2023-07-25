Jansen (forearm) isn't starting Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Jansen will now miss two consecutive starts after suffering a bruised left forearm during Sunday's game with the Mariners. Alejandro Kirk will once again start behind the plate and bat sixth.
