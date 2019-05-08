Jansen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

Jansen will stick on the bench for a second consecutive game as Luke Maile picks up another start behind the dish in his stead. There has been no word regarding any injury, so it seems like the Blue Jays are simply giving the young backstop an extended breather -- the team is off the schedule Thursday -- in the midst of a 5-for-26 slump (.192) over his last 10 appearances.