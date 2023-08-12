Jansen (hand) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Jansen hasn't played since behind hit by a pitch Thursday against the Guardians. He was diagnosed with nothing worse than a hand contusion, but it will again be Alejandro Kirk who starts behind the plate Saturday.
