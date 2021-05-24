Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Jansen will cede catching duties to Reese McGuire in the series finale after he was behind the plate Saturday and Sunday. After going 0-for-5 between those two starts, Jansen's season-long batting average sits at .137, the lowest mark in MLB among all players with at least 100 plate appearances.
