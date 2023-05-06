Jansen will be on the bench Saturday against the Pirates.
Jansen has fallen into a slump at the plate, going 2-for-25 over his last seven games. That's brought his season slash line down to .156/.256/.319, a far cry from his .260/.339/.516 showing last season. Alejandro Kirk starts behind the plate Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Swats two home runs•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Hits pinch-hit homer in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Struggling at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Avoids arbitration with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Retreats to bench Monday•