Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Resting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Jansen will be getting some routine maintenance for the series finale after he caught in both of the Blue Jays' previous two contests. Alejandro Kirk will spell Jansen behind the plate.
