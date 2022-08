Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays won't have the designated-hitter spot available for Alejandro Kirk on Sunday while outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (foot) is eased back into action in a non-defensive role, so Kirk will pick up a start behind the plate while Jansen rests. Jansen went 0-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and a run between starts in the previous two contests.