Jansen (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen has been on the shelf since late May with a left groin strain but is ready to roll following a couple rehab games. He had been catching more than Alejandro Kirk before getting injured but might be eased back into things.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Rehab assignment coming soon•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sprints pregame Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Advances to light jogging•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Undergoing MRI•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not in Thursday's lineup•