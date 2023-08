Jansen was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox with right wrist inflammation.

As Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star notes, Jansen was plunked on his wrist by a Shintaro Fujinami pitch during Wednesday's game. It would seem Jansen is still dealing with some lingering effects, which brings his availability for the rest of the weekend into question. Jansen has an .853 OPS and four homers in 16 games since the All-Star break.