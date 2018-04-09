Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Set to open at Triple-A
Jansen will open the season with Triple-A Buffalo.
Jansen reached the Triple-A level for the first time last year, hitting .328/.423/.552 in 21 games. Russell Martin is entrenched as the starter in Toronto and is unlikely to yield that position until he becomes a free agent after the 2019 season, but he's 35, so there's certainly the risk than an injury could open up playing time for Jansen this season. The biggest threat to Jansen's value might be his fellow Triple-A backstop, Reese McGuire. McGuire has a strong defensive reputation and had a solid season at the plate last year as well, hitting .278/.366/.492 in 34 games for Double-A New Hampshire.
