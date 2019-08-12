Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Settling into timeshare
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Jansen will split time with Reese McGuire behind the plate down the stretch, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Since the start of August, Jansen has started six games behind the dish while McGuire has started five, a trend that is expected to continue moving forward. Since the start of the second half, Jansen is slashing just .186/.269/.300 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games, though he's been providing quality defense amid his offensive struggles.
