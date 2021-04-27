site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sits amid hitless streak
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals.
His last hit came on April 7 in Texas, as Jansen is now 0-for-30 over his last 11 games. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
