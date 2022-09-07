Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Jansen is on the bench for the second game in a row and the third time in four contests. Even though George Springer has been seeing more time in center field of late to open up the designated-hitter spot for Alejandro Kirk, Jansen hasn't been able to capture anything more than a part-time role at catcher. Jansen could soon see his limited opportunities behind the plate take another hit after Toronto promoted catching prospect Gabriel Moreno from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, though Moreno will likely be up with the Blue Jays for a brief period of time.