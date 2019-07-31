Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sitting amid rough stretch

Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After appearing to turn a corner offensively at the beginning of the month, Jansen will close out July with a whimper. Over his 16 second-half games, Jansen is slashing a putrid .167/.259/.188 with no home runs across 53 plate appearances. Though Reese McGuire will check in behind the dish for the series finale, the Blue Jays seem committed to sticking with Jansen as their top backstop.