site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-sitting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sitting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
Jansen will take a seat for Sunday's matinee and figures to be behind the plate for the nightcap. Reese McGuire will start Game 1 for Toronto.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read