Jansen is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

Jansen went 1-for-4 in the Blue Jays' first game Tuesday, and will get a breather during the second game. In his place, Alejandro Kirk will start at catcher, causing George Springer to serve as the designated hitter and allows Jackie Bradley to pick up a start in center field and bat ninth in the order.