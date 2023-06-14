Jansen is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Orioles.
Jansen was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after recovering from a left groin strain, and he went 0-for-5 in his return to the lineup. He'll get a day of rest Wednesday with Alejandro Kirk handling catching duties and hitting fifth in Jansen's absence.
