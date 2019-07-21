Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sitting Sunday

Jansen is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.

He has rounded into form, hitting .296 with four home runs in 15 games this month. The only knock on Jansen's production over that time is the fact that he has walked just once in 54 at-bats. Luke Maile will start behind the dish, hitting ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories