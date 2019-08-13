Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Slugs 11th homer

Jansen went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

His eighth-inning blast was the cherry on top of a 19-run sundae by the Jays offense. Jansen has now gone yard twice in his last three starts and three times in seven August contests, giving the catcher a solid 11 homers and 40 RBI through 90 games this season.