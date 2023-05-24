Jansen went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Jansen extended Toronto's lead to 3-0 with an RBI double off Taj Bradley in the fourth inning before capping a nine-run ninth with a two-run homer off catcher-turned-pitcher Christian Bethancourt. It's Jansen's third homer in his last seven games. The 28-year-old catcher is still slashing just .210/.277/.420 with six home runs and 26 RBI through 130 at-bats while splitting duties behind the plate with Alejandro Kirk.