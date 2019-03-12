Jansen has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with a double and a 0:3 BB:K through nine games so far this spring.

While the lack of power is a touch concerning, the 23-year-old is otherwise on track to begin the regular season as the Jays' No. 1 catcher. Jansen has been a popular sleeper pick in drafts, and while the barren fantasy landscape behind the plate has a lot to do with that, his .275/.390/.473 slash line with 12 homers in 88 Triple-A games last year does offer a glimpse at his upside.