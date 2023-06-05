Jansen (groin) did some sprints pregame Monday at Rogers Centre, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
It would seem to bode well for Jansen being ready for a rehab assignment soon, if the Blue Jays think he needs one. The catcher is eligible now to return from a left groin strain which has kept him out of commission for the last week-and-a-half.
