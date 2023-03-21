Jansen went 0-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, dropping his spring batting average to .156 (5-for-32).

The 27-year-old catcher is locked into a spot on the big-league roster and will split time behind the plate with Alejandro Kirk (illness) this season, so his spring numbers don't mean a whole lot. Jansen set new career highs with 15 homers and an .855 OPS in 2022, giving him plenty of appeal as both a later-round catching option and a DFS play on days he gets the start.