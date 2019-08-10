Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Swats 10th homer

Jansen went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over the Yankees.

The catcher now has two homers in five August starts, giving him 10 long balls on the year. Jansen's .206/.275/.363 slash line doesn't stand out, and he could be slipping into a timeshare with Reese McGuire as the Jays try to get a good look at all their younger players down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories