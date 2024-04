Jansen (wrist) caught two live batting practice sessions and took batting practice on the field Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He's slated to face a high-velocity pitching machine next. The Blue Jays are hopeful that Jansen will be ready to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Dunedin on Sunday, when he would catch fellow rehabber Alek Manoah (shoulder). Jansen has been out with a small fracture in his right wrist.