Jansen (oblique) took part in live batting practice session Monday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Jansen relayed that he "felt great" after the hitting session, which was highlighted by an opposite-field home run. The 27-year-old is expected to continue his hitting progression while partaking in additional baseball activities over the next few days, and a minor-league rehab assignment could soon follow. Jansen has been on the shelf since April 11 with a left oblique strain.
