Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
He'll retreat to the bench after he caught in three of the Blue Jays' last four games while going 1-for-10 with two strikeouts during that stretch. Jansen will give way to Alejandro Kirk behind the dish in the series opener.
