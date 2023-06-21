Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Jansen was behind the plate for both of the first two games of the series in Miami, so he'll sit Wednesday with the finale beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET. Tyler Heineman will replace Jansen as the Blue Jays' starting catcher.
