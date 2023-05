Jansen went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

With runners on first and third and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Jansen yanked a first-pitch slider from Wandy Peralta into the left-field seats to net the win for the Blue Jays. Jansen is starting to find a groove at the plate after a sluggish start to the season, and over his last seven games he's batting .259 (7-for-27) with three doubles, a homer and eight RBI.