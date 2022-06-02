Jansen is not starting Thursday's series finale against the White Sox.
Jansen will get a breather after starting back-to-back games following a hip injury, going 2-for-8 with a three-run homer in those contests. Alejandro Kirk will get the start behind the plate and bat fifth.
