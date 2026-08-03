Blue Jays' Dasan Hill: Heading to Toronto

The Twins traded Hill, John Klein, Dameury Pena and $250K in international cap space to the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for Jeff Hoffman, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jays have a history of chasing high-upside prep lefties, selecting Johnny King, Ricky Tiedemann and Brandon Barriera in recent drafts, and Hill is cut from the same cloth. The 6-foot-5 southpaw was given an aggressive assignment to High-A for his age-20 season and while he has missed plenty of bats (35.8 K%), Hill's control has been a problem (17.2 BB%). He has a 5.80 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 77:37 K:BB in 45 innings across 16 starts.