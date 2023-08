Schneider is starting at second base and batting seventh in his major-league debut Friday against the Red Sox.

Whit Merrifield is in left field and both Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio are on the bench. Schneider might have to get off to a hot start in order to carve out regular playing time with the Blue Jays, but he does at least seem capable of doing that. The 24-year-old had posted a .969 OPS with 21 home runs and 64 RBI through 87 games this season for Triple-A Buffalo.