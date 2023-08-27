Schneider went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Guardians.

Getting the start at second base and hitting fifth against rookie southpaw Logan Allen, Schneider started his afternoon off with a bang, launching a two-run shot over the wall in left field in the first inning. The 24-year-old infielder seems to be settling into a short-side platoon role for Toronto, which limits his fantasy utility, but he's remained productive when he gets into the lineup -- through his first 40 big-league plate appearances, he's batting .424 (14-for-33) with four homers and nine RBI.