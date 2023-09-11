Schneider went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Sunday in the Blue Jays' 5-2 win over the Royals.

The 24-year-old rookie has only moderately cooled down from his red-hot start to his big-league career with the calendar flipping in September. While starting at second base, third base or designated hitter in eight of the Blue Jays' first nine games of the month, Schneider is slashing .269/.486/.654 with six extra-base hits (one home run, one triple, five doubles), seven runs, five RBI and 10:12 BB:K. He should have a clear path to a near-everyday role while Matt Chapman (finger) is on the injured list, and even once Chapman returns, Schneider may have played well enough to keep getting regular playing time in a super-utility role.