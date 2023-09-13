Schneider went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Texas.

Schneider smashed a 104.9-mph, 418-foot moonshot off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning for his eighth homer of the season. The rookie has garnered 15 starts in the Blue Jays' last 16 games amid a torrid stretch dating back to Aug. 26. In 51 at-bats since then, he has hit .373 with nine doubles, five homers, 16 runs and 14 RBI.