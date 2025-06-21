Schneider went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Schneider was a late addition to the Blue Jays' lineup after Addison Barger was scratched due to a hip injury. Schneider took advantage of the opportunity, driving in an RBI single in the second inning before tacking on two more runs on a double in the eighth. It was his first multi-RBI game of the season, and he is slashing .190/.358/.286 with one home run and five RBI across 53 plate appearances this season. Schneider could be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale if Barger is not cleared to return.