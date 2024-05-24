Schneider is not in the lineup for Friday's matchup against Detroit.
Schneider will get his first break from the field since May 4 as Toronto looks to win their second straight against the Tigers. Cavan Biggio will get the start at second base and bat seventh in place of Schneider.
